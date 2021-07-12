Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $2.13 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $182.56 million and $3.19 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00006196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,516,863 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

