Andra AP fonden Buys 16,500 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $63.40 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

