Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in American Express by 20.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after buying an additional 33,721 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 16.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.72.

AXP opened at $171.94 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

