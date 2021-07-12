Andra AP fonden Purchases 5,000 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 168.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 377,984 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 42.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 528.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 64,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 97.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 151,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 74,471 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of RBA stock opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.