Andra AP fonden Sells 18,200 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $481,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 58,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 32.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 842.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 61,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.17 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.28 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.