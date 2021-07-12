Andra AP fonden Sells 27,500 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 86.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in FMC by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.66 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $97.84 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

