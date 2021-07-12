Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

