Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.94.
About Angel Oak Mortgage
Further Reading: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.