AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Raised to $32.00

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 130.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 661,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 430,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.