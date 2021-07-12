Anglo American’s (NGLOY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.