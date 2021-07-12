AON’s (AON) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

AON (NYSE:AON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $236.31 on Monday. AON has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.21.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in AON by 7,161,633.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,849 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

