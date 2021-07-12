Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.44

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 2434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 28.99.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 105.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

