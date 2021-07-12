Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry Sells 1,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $61,560.00.
Shares of APLS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.77. 966,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,202. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $73.00.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
