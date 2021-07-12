Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry Sells 1,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $61,560.00.

Shares of APLS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.77. 966,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,202. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

