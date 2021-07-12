Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $43.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

