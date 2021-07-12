Appian Way Asset Management LP Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Appian Way Asset Management LP cut its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,575 shares during the period. Westlake Chemical accounts for approximately 1.9% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 288,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 79,422 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,517,000 after buying an additional 77,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.27.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $89.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.80. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

