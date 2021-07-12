Appian Way Asset Management LP Sells 35,108 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Appian Way Asset Management LP reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,108 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for approximately 0.9% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AECOM by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AECOM by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $63.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

