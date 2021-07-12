Appian Way Asset Management LP Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 86,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,000. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 4.6% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $650,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $10,585,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

NYSE:LYB opened at $102.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

