Apple Inc (NYSE:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll Buys 2,000 Shares

Apple Inc (NYSE:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00.

Shares of LRFC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.67. 13,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,633. Apple Inc has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Get Apple alerts:

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.