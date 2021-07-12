Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,823 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 8.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. ICAP lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

AMAT opened at $135.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

