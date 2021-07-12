Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

APRE stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $119.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.01.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 340,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.