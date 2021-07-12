AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup accounts for 2.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $24,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 133.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,333. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

