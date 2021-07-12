Arion Tops One Day Volume of $12.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $38,246.24 and approximately $12.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00116862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00162190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,574.09 or 1.00204772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.30 or 0.00970877 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,251,324 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

