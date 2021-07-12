Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.60 by Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.60 ($8.94) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AT1. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.97 ($8.20).

Shares of AT1 opened at €6.66 ($7.84) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €6.76. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

