Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of American Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $123.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.00. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.88 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

