Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.07 Million Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 684.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,160 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mercury General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mercury General by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 136,955 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mercury General by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCY opened at $63.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

