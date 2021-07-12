Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $14.26 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1,665.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Pacific Land worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $96,473,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 698.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,254,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $40,343,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL stock opened at $1,509.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,561.10. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 281 shares of company stock valued at $450,849. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

