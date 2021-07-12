Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,330,371 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 619,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330,371 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.50% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CADE opened at $20.56 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

