Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 659,912 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 659,912 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Arconic were worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $141,796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,440 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,937,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $29,888,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $20,661,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arconic news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

