Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 661,699 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after buying an additional 1,978,154 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,121,000 after buying an additional 81,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after buying an additional 225,022 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,984,000 after buying an additional 790,313 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $29.43 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

