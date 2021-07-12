Arun Murthy Sells 79,913 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 16,592.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

