ASD (BTMX) Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $279.09 million and $1.18 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.80 or 0.00893412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005519 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.