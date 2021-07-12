AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report $125.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.86 million and the lowest is $123.09 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $99.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $508.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $510.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $575.86 million, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $613.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NYSE:AMK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,029. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.14. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after purchasing an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $10,865,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,789,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 185,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.