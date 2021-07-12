Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Shares Gap Down to $20.15

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $19.63. Associated Banc shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 2,949 shares.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.