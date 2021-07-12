Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) is Samlyn Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Samlyn Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,696,740 shares during the period. Athene comprises 3.7% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $269,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,388,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Athene by 4,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 795,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after purchasing an additional 777,418 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Athene by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Athene by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,589 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of ATH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.