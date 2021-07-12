Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Raised to $72.72 at Piper Sandler

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $66.10 to $72.72 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. raised their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.82.

Athene stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Athene by 1.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in Athene by 30.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Athene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,524,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Athene by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,589 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

