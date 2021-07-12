Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACBI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.