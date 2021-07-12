AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.37 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.