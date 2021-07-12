Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by

restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

AV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Aviva to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 387 ($5.06) to GBX 466 ($6.09) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva to a hold rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 424.43 ($5.55).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 409.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57).

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

