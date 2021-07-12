Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXLA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,997. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.40. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Axcella Health by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

