AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.57. 356,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. AZZ has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

