Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 14.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 233.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $30.30 on Monday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

