Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 8,148 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 843.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 381,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 341,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.