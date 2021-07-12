Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coherent were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $258.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.53. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

