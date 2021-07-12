Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,685,000 after acquiring an additional 143,413 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 869,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

