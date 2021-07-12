Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 542 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2153 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

