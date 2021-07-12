Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of ACLS opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.85.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

