Bank of Montreal Can Sells 16,085 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 365,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CXP opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

CXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.