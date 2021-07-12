Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,610,000 after purchasing an additional 561,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RLJ. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.17. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

