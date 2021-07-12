Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Lazard worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lazard by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lazard by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $7,441,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lazard by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

LAZ stock opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

