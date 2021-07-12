Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 198,799 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 303.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,799 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of Canadian Solar worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $40.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

