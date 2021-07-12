Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 107,222 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,222 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $113.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $114.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

